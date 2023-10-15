Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR – Free Report) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,749 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Leuthold Core ETF were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leuthold Core ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Leuthold Core ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leuthold Core ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC increased its position in shares of Leuthold Core ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 906,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,935,000 after buying an additional 62,460 shares in the last quarter.

Leuthold Core ETF Stock Performance

Shares of LCR opened at $30.37 on Friday. Leuthold Core ETF has a one year low of $27.72 and a one year high of $32.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.45.

Leuthold Core ETF Profile

The Leuthold Core ETF (LCR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP Target Risk Moderate index. The fund is an actively-managed global asset allocation fund of funds which seeks total return. LCR was launched on Jan 6, 2020 and is managed by Leuthold.

