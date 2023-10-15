Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,827 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 276.9% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in ANSYS by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in ANSYS by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSS opened at $293.13 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $351.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.75. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.11. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.45.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total transaction of $59,798.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,642.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,312,199.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $59,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,642.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,954 shares of company stock valued at $8,512,235 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

