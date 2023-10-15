Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.17 Million Position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) by 35.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,669 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,009,000. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, KWB Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $644,000.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

XNTK stock opened at $138.37 on Friday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $90.06 and a 1 year high of $148.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.64. The firm has a market cap of $524.44 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.23.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.