Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.21 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $272.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $273.78 and its 200-day moving average is $265.27. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $206.70 and a 52 week high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

