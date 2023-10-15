Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 21,867 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $108.05 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $114.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

