Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,517 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 21,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 47,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 25,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 106,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period.

PDBC opened at $14.87 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $18.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.20.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

