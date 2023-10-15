Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 21,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $231,020,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 90,544.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 3,219,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,153 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XEL shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.21.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.19. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.73 and a 1-year high of $72.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 66.03%.

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.