Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,844 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 42.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,844 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,037,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559,175 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 98,059.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,672,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668,418 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,877,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,137 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,352,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $80.93 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $82.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2091 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

