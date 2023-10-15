Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,262 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,262 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $498,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.74.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO stock opened at $42.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.91 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.19%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 102.89%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.