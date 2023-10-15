Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 813 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,215 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total transaction of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $207.75 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $240.48. The firm has a market cap of $126.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.62.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

