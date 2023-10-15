Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.37 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 14,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Innova Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 217.4% in the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 158,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,681,000 after buying an additional 108,355 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 15,655 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 15,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Asset Management acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $580,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF opened at $91.24 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $89.68 and a one year high of $100.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.93.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2389 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

