Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEP. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.03.

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.3 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $74.47 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.38 and a twelve month high of $100.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.68. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 86.01%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

