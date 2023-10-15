Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) Short Interest Up 56.6% in September

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 56.6% from the September 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Koss in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koss in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Koss by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koss during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Koss by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koss in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Koss stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $26.04 million, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of -0.45. Koss has a 52 week low of $2.75 and a 52 week high of $7.20.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 63.37%.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

