Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.55.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.97. 28,408,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,191,691. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.34. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $40.07. The company has a market cap of $150.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.27%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

