Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Buys 1,390 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,695 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 4.6% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $39,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total value of $2,816,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,926,883.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total transaction of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.23, for a total transaction of $2,816,415.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,926,883.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,565 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,110 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

TSLA traded down $7.75 on Friday, hitting $251.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,296,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,819,375. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.19. The firm has a market cap of $797.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.03.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

