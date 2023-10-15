Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Grows Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.5% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 30.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 49.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

KHC stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $31.43. The company had a trading volume of 9,364,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,293,748. The stock has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.25. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $30.68 and a 12-month high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Stories

