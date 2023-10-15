Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of HSBC stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.75. 2,192,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.98. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $42.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.59.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.20. HSBC had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.55) to GBX 820 ($10.04) in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HSBC from GBX 675 ($8.26) to GBX 722 ($8.84) in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $746.20.

HSBC Company Profile

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

