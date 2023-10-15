Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $628,000 Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC cut its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,372 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 75.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 101.0% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 205 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VMware Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VMware stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.76. 3,608,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,991. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.70 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.72 and a 1-year high of $181.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 113.34%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.25.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

