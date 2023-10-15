Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Increases Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 217.1% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 41.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly purchased 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $54,161.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HRL stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.02. The stock had a trading volume of 7,341,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,009. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.37 and its 200 day moving average is $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.20. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

