Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 28.5% in the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in PayPal by 7.8% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,092,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,903,000 after purchasing an additional 79,170 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth about $53,384,000. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 10.7% in the second quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 52,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 6.5% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.27.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.75. The stock had a trading volume of 12,064,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,092,311. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.62 and its 200-day moving average is $66.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.53 and a 1-year high of $92.62.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.