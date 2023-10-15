Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases 267 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 802,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,674,000 after acquiring an additional 418,648 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Viawealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 40,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.96. 8,169,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,771,898. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.06. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $70.95 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,352 shares of company stock worth $1,035,497 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.94.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

