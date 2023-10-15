Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Short Interest Up 52.4% in September

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,880,000 shares, a growth of 52.4% from the September 15th total of 5,170,000 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 2.4% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KD stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Kyndryl has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $17.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.44.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KD. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Kyndryl from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kyndryl from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

