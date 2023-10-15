Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEAW) Shares Up 3.7%

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 11,242 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 42,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Landsea Homes Stock Up 3.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landsea Homes

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Landsea Homes stock. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 382,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

About Landsea Homes

comfort. quality. service. these are the cornerstones upon which landsea builds your new home. our vision reaches beyond borders and beyond homebuilding because we understand that home is more than an address – it’s where you find comfort every day. landsea’s vision for home begins with a sustainable future, a mission pioneered by the company’s rich legacy as one of china’s leading developers and green builders.

