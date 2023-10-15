Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEAW) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 11,242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 42,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Landsea Homes Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.21.

Institutional Trading of Landsea Homes

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Landsea Homes stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAW – Free Report) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,147 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Landsea Homes were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

