Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,648 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $4,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LSCC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 115.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 100.0% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $4.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.08. 2,493,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,833,288. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.42, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.75. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $45.29 and a twelve month high of $98.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.83.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $190.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 43.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 21,918 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total transaction of $2,008,127.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,078,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 21,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $2,008,127.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $162,733.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,597 shares in the company, valued at $226,120.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,184 shares of company stock worth $11,698,010 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

