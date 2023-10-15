Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the September 15th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lavoro

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LVRO. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lavoro during the first quarter worth $86,000. Kim LLC acquired a new stake in Lavoro during the 1st quarter worth about $17,325,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Lavoro during the first quarter valued at about $11,201,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lavoro in the first quarter worth about $2,550,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lavoro in the first quarter worth about $941,000. 2.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lavoro Stock Performance

Lavoro stock opened at $6.64 on Friday. Lavoro has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $15.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12.

About Lavoro

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. It sells agricultural inputs, including seeds, fertilizers and specialty products, crop protection products, and others for the agricultural industry. The company also produces specialty fertilizers, crop protection products, and biological crop inputs.

