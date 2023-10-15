Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY) Stock Price Up 1%

Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:LBAY – Get Free Report) rose 1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.39 and last traded at $25.39. Approximately 3,220 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 23,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.13.

Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $60.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Planning LLC grew its position in Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF by 51.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 258,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 37,802 shares during the period.

About Leatherback Long/Short Alternative Yield ETF

The Leatherback Long\u002FShort Alternative Yield ETF (LBAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide monthly income and capital appreciation. The portfolio will generally be 75% – 110% net long LBAY was launched on Nov 16, 2020 and is managed by Leatherback.

