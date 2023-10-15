Leerink Partnrs Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Leerink Partnrs reissued their outperform rating on shares of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Arcellx from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Arcellx from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Arcellx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Arcellx from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Arcellx currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.42.

NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $33.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of -0.60. Arcellx has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $48.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.05 and its 200 day moving average is $36.04.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.38 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcellx will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $106,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,787.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 219.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Genworth Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Arcellx during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcellx during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Arcellx during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Arcellx by 21.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

