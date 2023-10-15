LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Downgraded to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

LEG Immobilien Stock Performance

Shares of LEG Immobilien stock opened at $63.87 on Wednesday. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of $51.99 and a 12-month high of $80.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.12.

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($16.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $342.04 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LEG Immobilien will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat activities.

