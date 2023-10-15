Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Acquired by AM Squared Ltd

AM Squared Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 130.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Lennar makes up 4.2% of AM Squared Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. AM Squared Ltd’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 10.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Lennar by 172.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE:LEN traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.30. 2,053,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.39 and a 200 day moving average of $116.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $69.90 and a 1-year high of $133.24.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.06.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other news, Director Amy Banse bought 859 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,061.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,555.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy Banse bought 859 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,061.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,555.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,882,501.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,469 shares of company stock worth $301,842. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

