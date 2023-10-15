Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.70

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.70 and traded as high as $11.32. Lifeway Foods shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 75,065 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Noble Financial lowered shares of Lifeway Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market cap of $159.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $39.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. Research analysts expect that Lifeway Foods, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lifeway Foods news, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $108,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,143,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,921,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 19,526 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $201,117.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,299,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,384,221.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 13,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $108,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,143,748 shares in the company, valued at $17,921,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,526 shares of company stock valued at $427,838. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lifeway Foods by 2.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lifeway Foods by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lifeway Foods by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 33,079 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Lifeway Foods by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

