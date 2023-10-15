Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.14

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.14 and traded as high as $8.54. Lincoln Educational Services shares last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 37,787 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LINC has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Lincoln Educational Services Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.37 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Educational Services

In other news, Director J Barry Morrow sold 12,000 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $106,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 150,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,362.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $273,020 over the last three months. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,619,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,577,000 after buying an additional 75,699 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 15.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,186,000 after buying an additional 191,276 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 174.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,040,000 after buying an additional 852,397 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 24.0% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,221,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after buying an additional 236,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 12.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 850,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after buying an additional 93,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

