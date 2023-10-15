Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 10.0% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $94,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VTI traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.53. 3,269,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,972,906. The company has a market cap of $301.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.14 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $218.42 and its 200 day moving average is $214.60.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

