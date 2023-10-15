Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 382 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. 1776 Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 5,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 3,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,947 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,245,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $121.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.83 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.83.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.07.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

