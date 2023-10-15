Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sharper & Granite LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5,681.8% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 38,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XBI traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.60. The company had a trading volume of 12,894,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,051,885. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $68.31 and a 52 week high of $92.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

