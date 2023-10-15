Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 10,530 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $25,029,697,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 1,178.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,212,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,791,952. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.13.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

