Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 5,417 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $78,362,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,893,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,137,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,923,403. The company has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.26 and a 200 day moving average of $97.18. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.24 and a 1 year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

