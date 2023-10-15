Lindbrook Capital LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 103,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $16,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 155.6% in the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 68.1% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,424,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $137.76 and a one year high of $164.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.24.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.