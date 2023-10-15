Lion Street Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 36,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,771,289.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total transaction of $983,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,474 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,365.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $352,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,732 shares in the company, valued at $37,771,289.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,180 over the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.62.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $86.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.53 and a 52-week high of $117.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.34. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.04 and a beta of 0.36.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $595.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.46 million. As a group, analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

