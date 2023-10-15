Lion Street Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 774 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 495.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 200.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 140.6% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,155.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total transaction of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,917 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,753 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Down 1.6 %

ADSK opened at $209.47 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $233.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.38.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Autodesk from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.11.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

