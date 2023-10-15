Lion Street Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 4,285 First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 94.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 84.8% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 211,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 97,159 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.6% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 59,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,203 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 930,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,120,000 after purchasing an additional 52,042 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $41.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.91. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $41.30 and a 52-week high of $46.05.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

