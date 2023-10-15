Lion Street Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Lion Street Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DNP. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 40,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 42,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 17,833 shares during the last quarter. 8.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance

DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.23.

DNP Select Income Fund Announces Dividend

About DNP Select Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

