Lion Street Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,490,610,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 140.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $129.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.38. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.63 and a 1 year high of $147.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

