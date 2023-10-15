Lion Street Advisors LLC Invests $67,000 in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSE:APT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Alpha Pro Tech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 48.7% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 38,157.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,263 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 154.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares during the period. 20.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Buchan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,817.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alpha Pro Tech Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE APT opened at $4.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of -0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $5.24.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.12 million for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 4.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Alpha Pro Tech Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

Featured Articles

