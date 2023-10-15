Lion Street Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 392.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,247.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 41.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CORT stock opened at $27.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.93. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $34.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 0.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $117.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 18,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $504,073.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,111.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 18,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $504,073.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,111.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 4,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $143,099.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at $160,067.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,255 shares of company stock worth $3,624,480. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CORT. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $44.00 to $47.50 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Corcept Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.81.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Stories

