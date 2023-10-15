Lion Street Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 376.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.85.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $160.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $219.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

