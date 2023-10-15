Lion Street Advisors LLC Takes Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 33,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $52.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $50.93 and a 1 year high of $74.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.18.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

