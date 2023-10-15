Lion Street Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

BATS EFG opened at $86.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.12. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

