Liontown Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LINRF) Short Interest Up 51.1% in September

Liontown Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LINRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,956,900 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the September 15th total of 25,790,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,386.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Liontown Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Liontown Resources Price Performance

About Liontown Resources

LINRF stock opened at C$1.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.87. Liontown Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.68 and a 12-month high of C$2.30.

Liontown Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for lithium, gold, vanadium, copper, and nickel deposits, as well as platinum group elements. Its flagship property is the Kathleen Valley lithium project located in Perth, Western Australia.

See Also

