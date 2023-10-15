Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 2.0% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 240.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 56.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 20.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 107,366 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,391,000 after acquiring an additional 18,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT traded up $6.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $441.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,520,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,198. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $388.10 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $452.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.07%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. UBS Group began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $489.19.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

